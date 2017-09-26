Puerto Rico governor fears 'humanitarian crisis' over slow US aid

Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rossello said Monday he fears a "humanitarian crisis" on the island if the United States does not take "swift action" to help the US territory, which was devastated by deadly Hurricane Maria last week.

With federal aid only trickling in, many Puerto Ricans have already started their own cleanup operations, with some small shops and restaurants reopening with the help of generators.

But long lines remain at supermarkets and gas stations - with water, gas and ice all rationed.

"We need to prevent a humanitarian crisis occurring in America. Puerto Rico is part of the United States. We need to take swift action," Rossello said at a press conference in the capital San Juan, warning there could be a "massive exodus" of people from the island.

"The magnitude of this hurricane and the two we passed is unprecedented," he added, pointing out that Puerto Rico is already in a dire economic situation, with government debt surpassing $70 billion.