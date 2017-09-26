Shooting incident at Philippine presidential compound

A shooting incident took place within the presidential compound of the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte and is being investigated, his spokesman said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at an elite security force camp within the sprawling presidential grounds, which include a house where Duterte resides, said spokesman Ernesto Abella.

He declined to say if the president was in the area when it occurred, or give further details.

"It's being investigated and the nature of the situation needs to be clarified," he told reporters.

"We don't know the exact nature of this incident," he added.