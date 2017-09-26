Thousands evacuated from Vanuatu island as volcano erupts

Vanuatu has declared a state of emergency and evacuated thousands of residents from an island in the Pacific archipelago after a volcanic eruption rained rocks and ash on nearby homes, reports and officials said Tuesday.

After weeks of rumbling, activity from the Manaro Voui volcano - at the centre of the northern island of Ambae - increased in recent days, the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said.

The department on Saturday raised the alert level from three to four, which represents a "moderate eruption state", and warned of "flying rocks and volcanic gas" affecting villages up to 6.5 kilometres from Manaro Voui.

Villages further afield could also be exposed to ash falls and acid rain, it said.