Taste of the exotic: 'fatty rice' condoms from Malaysia

A Malaysian condom company is hoping to spice up sex lives with a contraceptive that tastes like the country's ultimate comfort food -- a chili-infused rice dish known as nasi lemak.

Industry giant Karex, which claims to be the world's biggest condom maker, already offers an array of flavours in various pleasure-boosting textures, from grape to the pungent tropical fruit durian.

It is now set to launch a condom inspired by nasi lemak, usually translated as "fatty rice", originally a cheap breakfast consumed at street-side stalls but which is now common across the country, including at higher-end restaurants.

The dish consists of rice cooked with coconut milk, served with anchovies, roasted peanuts, a boiled egg, sliced cucumbers and a dollop of fiery chili sauce.