WATCH | Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammo depot explodes
27 September 2017 - 08:47
Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.
The blasts occurred late on Tuesday at a military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, 270 kilometres (168 miles) west of Kiev, Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement.
One person was injured, it said.
Arriving in the region hours later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said "external factors" were behind the incident.
#Винница #Калиновка #Взрыв #Боеприпасы pic.twitter.com/FwHfIwZfXL— Никита Негелев (@nikitanegelev) September 26, 2017
