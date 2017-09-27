Will a new Mexico arise from earthquake's rubble?

An earthquake releases energy that has accumulated for years between the Earth's tectonic plates.

The one that struck Mexico last week could also release energy of a different kind: a transformative new grassroots political and social movement.

No sooner had the ground stopped shaking last Tuesday than Mexicans from all walks of life sprang into action.

Human chains formed to excavate the rubble of buildings that collapsed with people inside. Volunteers flooded the disaster zone to bring food, water and every imaginable supply.

Impromptu clinics sprouted on the streets offering free medical care, legal advice, psychological counseling and more.

Faced with a tragedy that battered the city and claimed more than 300 lives, Mexico put its best foot forward, responding with an explosion of civic action.