World

WATCH | Drone video of devastation in San Juan after Hurricane Maria

28 September 2017 - 11:16 By Reuters and AFP

Maria, previously a hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to move away from the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The tropical storm is about 755 km northwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour, the NHC said. 

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rossello said Monday he fears a "humanitarian crisis" on the island if the United States does not take "swift action" to help the US territory.

With federal aid only trickling in, many Puerto Ricans have already started their own cleanup operations, with some small shops and restaurants reopening with the help of generators.

But long lines remain at supermarkets and gas stations - with water, gas and ice all rationed.

Aerial drone video taken in San Juan on Wednesday showed widespread destruction one week after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

