Russia-US cooperation on Syria 'not without problems', says Lavrov
29 September 2017 - 16:02
There are problems with cooperation between Russia and the United States in Syria, Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.
"How we are cooperating on Syria - yes, not without problems of course, because not everyone takes things the same way," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.
"Nevertheless, it is an example of how you can set aside differences and concentrate on common interests."
