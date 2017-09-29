World

World Bank approves $150 million disaster fund for Dominican Republic

29 September 2017 - 09:58 By Reuters
View of the flooded streets of Arenoso, northeastern Dominican Republic, on September 24, 2017 after the passage of Hurricane Maria. The storm is blamed for 33 deaths, many of them on the tiny and poor island of Dominica and 13 in Puerto Rico.
View of the flooded streets of Arenoso, northeastern Dominican Republic, on September 24, 2017 after the passage of Hurricane Maria. The storm is blamed for 33 deaths, many of them on the tiny and poor island of Dominica and 13 in Puerto Rico.
Image: Erika SANTELICES / afp

The World Bank on Thursday approved $150 million in disaster financing for the Dominican Republic to help it better prepare for natural disasters, weeks after the country was pummeled by two major hurricanes.

The loan was the first contingency line of credit approved by the World Bank for a Caribbean country under the so-called Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option.

The facility provides countries with financing to prepare them for natural disasters without taking government resources away from social or development programs, the World Bank said.

The Dominican Republic was battered by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7 and drenched days later by Hurricane Maria, forcing evacuations and damaging infrastructure and homes.

"This financing will help us mitigate risks from climate shocks, natural disasters, as well as pandemics," Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina said in a statement.

Tahseen Sayed, World Bank director for the Caribbean, said the financing would help the Dominican Republic strengthen and speed up its response to disasters.

"The most important lesson from our experience in disaster response across the world is to invest in prevention and preparedness to be able to respond speedily when disaster strikes," said Sayed.

Economic damage from disasters in the Dominican Republican is estimated at about $420 million a year, according to a recent World Bank and Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development study. 

Puerto Rico governor fears 'humanitarian crisis' over slow US aid

Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rossello said Monday he fears a "humanitarian crisis" on the island if the United States does not take "swift action" ...
News
3 days ago

Trump issues disaster declaration for storm-battered Puerto Rico

US President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico, the White House said Thursday, one day after Hurricane Maria cut a ...
News
7 days ago

Maria regains major hurricane status -NHC

Maria regained major hurricane strength near the eastern Dominican Republic early on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
News
8 days ago

Maria to remain category 5 hurricane until Puerto Rico landfall- NHC

The core of Hurricane Maria is expected to reach the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning and is likely to remain a category 5 ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. UWC nursing students raise awareness on gender-based violence South Africa
  2. Somalia's al Shabaab militants claim 17 killed in attack on military base Africa
  3. Happy 350,000th birthday: Study pushes back Homo sapiens origins Sci-Tech
  4. Toddler shoots two children at Michigan home World
  5. 7 reasons not to try to win the €177m EuroMillions jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X