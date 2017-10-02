World

FBI: 'No connection' to terrorism found in Las Vegas shooting

02 October 2017 - 18:29 By afp.com
A funeral home van departs the Las Vegas Village concert grounds after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A funeral home van departs the Las Vegas Village concert grounds after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Investigators have so far found "no connection" between international terrorist groups and a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500, an FBI special agent said Monday.

“The number of people who have died associated with this event has increased. Right now we’re using the number of 58,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

“The number of injured — we are using the number of 515.”

The Islamic State group, through its propaganda arm, had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the shooter was a recently converted "soldier." Police said the attack was carried out by Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant.

"As this event unfolds we have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group," said Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the Las Vegas office of the FBI. 

READ MORE

Stephen Paddock: retired accountant, Vegas gunman

Stephen Craig Paddock was a retired accountant who lived on a desert golf course in Mesquite Nevada, with no known history of violence -- until he ...
News
4 hours ago

Police believe Las Vegas shooter killed himself

Police said Monday they believe the gunman who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas strip killed himself before officers broke into his hotel ...
News
6 hours ago

At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting - police say shooter 'acted alone'

A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, raining down rapid fire ...
News
9 hours ago

Zuma sends condolences to US following deadly Las Vegas shooting

President Jacob Zuma has conveyed his condolences to the United States following a shooting in Las Vegas which has claimed the lives of at least 50 ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 64-year-old gunman kills 58, injures hundreds, in Las Vegas concert attack World
  2. WATCH | Don't look down! Man gets stuck using wire to escape hotel bill World
  3. At least 17 killed in Cameroon separatist clashes: Amnesty Africa
  4. Trump says Las Vegas massacre an 'act of pure evil' World
  5. “Blade Runner Killer” movie outrages Reeva's parents South Africa

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X