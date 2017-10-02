FBI: 'No connection' to terrorism found in Las Vegas shooting

Investigators have so far found "no connection" between international terrorist groups and a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500, an FBI special agent said Monday.

“The number of people who have died associated with this event has increased. Right now we’re using the number of 58,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

“The number of injured — we are using the number of 515.”

The Islamic State group, through its propaganda arm, had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the shooter was a recently converted "soldier." Police said the attack was carried out by Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant.

"As this event unfolds we have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group," said Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the Las Vegas office of the FBI.