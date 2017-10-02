Two dead, 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas

At least two people were killed and 24 were hospitalized after a shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, a local hospital spokeswoman said, and police said one suspect was down.

Witnesses on social media said the shooting broke out on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by thousands and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

U.S. media, including Fox News, reported that Aldean was performing on Sunday night when the rampage began but that he had been bundled safely off stage at the event outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the Nevada gambling mecca.

The spokeswoman for the University Medical Center hospital said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition. All appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, she said.

“Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.