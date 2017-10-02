Spain plays hardball with restive Catalans

Spanish riot police fired rubber bullets and forced their way into activist-held polling stations in Catalonia on Sunday as thousands flooded the streets to vote in an independence referendum banned by Madrid.

"Spanish democracy faces its greatest challenge," headlined the top-selling El Pais daily a few hours before police moved in to seal off polling stations and seize ballot boxes, sparking scuffles as they sought to block the vote.

At least 49 people were injured in the clashes, including 11 policemen, officials said.

More than 5.3million people were urged to have their say on independence from Spain in the wealthy northeastern region, which has its own distinct language and culture.

The referendum posed the question: "Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic?"

But the vote has been ruled unconstitutional by the central government in Madrid and the courts.

The judiciary ordered the police to seize ballot papers, detain organisers and shut down websites promoting the vote.

Thousands of Spanish police fanned out across the region on Sunday, forcing their way into polling stations.

In central Barcelona, riot police charged at demonstrators who were sitting on the ground blocking their way after they raided a polling station at a school, witnesses said.

They said the police had fired rubber bullets at them.

The crackdown drew a sharp rebuke from Catalan leaders.

"The unjustified use of violence, which is both irrational and irresponsible, by the Spanish state will not stop the will of the Catalan people," Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said.

The police, he said, had used "batons, rubber bullets and indiscriminate force" against people demonstrating "peacefully".

The referendum law foresees a declaration of independence within 48 hours of a 'Yes' vote.

But the conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has come under fire for limiting its response to the crisis to repeating that the referendum is unconstitutional.