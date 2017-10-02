Stephen Paddock: retired accountant, Vegas gunman

Stephen Craig Paddock was a retired accountant who lived on a desert golf course in Mesquite Nevada, with no known history of violence -- until he shot dead 50 people in a hail of gunfire from his Las Vegas hotel window.

Paddock's family was in shock after the 64-year-old sowed terror on the Vegas strip in the worst mass shooting in recent US history, which the Islamic State group early Monday claimed was carried out by one of its "soldiers."

His brother, Eric Paddock, told CBS News his brother was "not an avid gun guy at all."

"Where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background or anything like that," he said. "He's a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite, drove down and gambled in Las Vegas. He did stuff. Eat burritos."