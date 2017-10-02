Trump says Las Vegas massacre an 'act of pure evil'

White House officials also refused to comment on that claim "at this point" saying the local authorities' investigation was "ongoing." The FBI says it has so far found "no connection" between international terrorist groups and the Vegas attack.

Calling for unity, Trump instead tried to console the nation - an act that has become a grim rite of passage for modern US presidents as each mass shooting rekindles the divisive national debate on gun control.

"In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one - and it always has," Trump said.

"Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence. And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today - and always will, forever."

But in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, that unity was difficult to find.

'Right to bear arms'

Police have identified the heavily armed gunman behind the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas - the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history which left more than 500 injured - as a 64-year-old Nevada resident named Stephen Craig Paddock.

Paddock apparently killed himself before a SWAT team breached his hotel room overlooking the concert venue, recovering at least eight rifles.

Trump's vanquished election rival Hillary Clinton hit out at the gun manufacturers lobby - the National Rifle Association - which has backed a congressional push to make it easier to obtain a gun silencer.

"The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer," tweeted Clinton, whose Democratic Party has tried in vain to introduce lasting gun control measures despite the national scourge of mass shootings.