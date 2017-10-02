World

Trump says Las Vegas massacre an 'act of pure evil'

02 October 2017 - 18:40 By afp.com

President Donald Trump decried the massacre of at least 58 Las Vegas concert goers as an "act of pure evil" Monday, but refrained from addressing calls for gun control or an unproven claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group.

Delivering televised remarks from the White House, Trump ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday, offered prayers for the victims and announced he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Trump did not address an IS propaganda agency's unverified claim that one of its "soldiers" who had "converted to Islam" months ago was responsible.

Zuma sends condolences to US following deadly Las Vegas shooting

President Jacob Zuma has conveyed his condolences to the United States following a shooting in Las Vegas which has claimed the lives of at least 50 ...
Politics
3 hours ago

White House officials also refused to comment on that claim "at this point" saying the local authorities' investigation was "ongoing." The FBI says it has so far found "no connection" between international terrorist groups and the Vegas attack.

Calling for unity, Trump instead tried to console the nation - an act that has become a grim rite of passage for modern US presidents as each mass shooting rekindles the divisive national debate on gun control.

"In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one - and it always has," Trump said.

"Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence. And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today - and always will, forever."

But in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, that unity was difficult to find.

'Right to bear arms' 

Police have identified the heavily armed gunman behind the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas - the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history which left more than 500 injured - as a 64-year-old Nevada resident named Stephen Craig Paddock.

Paddock apparently killed himself before a SWAT team breached his hotel room overlooking the concert venue, recovering at least eight rifles.

Trump's vanquished election rival Hillary Clinton hit out at the gun manufacturers lobby - the National Rifle Association - which has backed a congressional push to make it easier to obtain a gun silencer.

"The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer," tweeted Clinton, whose Democratic Party has tried in vain to introduce lasting gun control measures despite the national scourge of mass shootings.

FBI: 'No connection' to terrorism found in Las Vegas shooting

Investigators have so far found "no connection" between international terrorist groups and a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 ...
News
3 hours ago

"Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

The issue of gun control is highly sensitive in the United States and Trump's own views on the issue have changed markedly over his years in public life.

After the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 20 six and seven-year old children and six adults were mowed down by a disturbed 20-year-old, Trump appeared to favor stricter rules.

Back then, president Barack Obama - who often called Sandy Hook the worst moment of his eight year presidency and recalls even his Secret Service detail in tears - called for the deadlock to be broken and for Congress to act.

At that time Trump tweeted: "President Obama spoke for me and every American in his remarks in #Newtown Connecticut."

But since then Trump - whose White House bid was eagerly endorsed by the NRA - has positioned himself as a staunch defender of the constitutional "right to keep and bear arms."

US Senator Chris Murphy, who was the congressman for Sandy Hook, renewed a call for action in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

"Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity," he said.

"This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public policy responses to this epidemic."

READ MORE

Stephen Paddock: retired accountant, Vegas gunman

Stephen Craig Paddock was a retired accountant who lived on a desert golf course in Mesquite Nevada, with no known history of violence -- until he ...
News
4 hours ago

Police believe Las Vegas shooter killed himself

Police said Monday they believe the gunman who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas strip killed himself before officers broke into his hotel ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | 'They just keep firing' - Las Vegas shooting caught on camera

At least fifty people were killed and more than 200 wounded when a gunman went on a shooting spree at a concert on the famous Las Vegas Strip late ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. 64-year-old gunman kills 58, injures hundreds, in Las Vegas concert attack World
  2. WATCH | Don't look down! Man gets stuck using wire to escape hotel bill World
  3. At least 17 killed in Cameroon separatist clashes: Amnesty Africa
  4. Trump says Las Vegas massacre an 'act of pure evil' World
  5. “Blade Runner Killer” movie outrages Reeva's parents South Africa

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X