WATCH | Don't look down! Man gets stuck using wire to escape hotel bill

02 October 2017 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE

How big would your bill have to be to make you try to escape your hotel room via a telephone wire - 19 stories up?

According to the People's Daily the man got stuck mid-air after trying to skip his hotel bill by using telecom wires to cross from the hotel to another tall building in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou.

Shocked onlookers caught it all on camera as the man swings precariously in the sky between the two buildings. He was eventually rescued by firefighters.

