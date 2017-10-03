50 years on, Che Guevara's spirit lives

A half-century after his death, Ernesto "Che" Guevara will be remembered in ceremonies next week in Cuba and in Bolivia, whose CIA-trained troops sent shock waves around the world when they executed the Cold War revolutionary icon in 1967.

In Cuba - where schoolchildren still begin their day with a raised-fist salute and chant "Pioneers for communism, we will be like 'Che'" - President Raul Castro will lead a ceremony at his mausoleum in the central town of Santa Clara.

The 86-year-old Castro's memories will be deeply personal as he fought alongside Guevara in the Cuban revolution led by his brother Fidel that in 1959 overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista. In Bolivia the army will participate at a public commemoration of his death for the first time.

"We want this to be a moment of unity for the Bolivian people," said deputy co-ordination minister Alfredo Rada, saying the context was different from 1967, when staunchly anti-communist president Rene Barrientos gave the order to execute the wounded "Che". Times have changed, and the incumbent President Evo Morales is a fervent admirer of the revolutionary leader.

Guevara's four children will attend the memorial ceremony, where their father was executed by a CIA-trained unit of the Bolivian army on October 9 1967.

"If he had not died in Bolivia in 1967, Latin America would now be free, sovereign, independent and socialist, which is what he wanted," his brother Juan Martin Guevara said at his home in Argentina.

"For if he had remained alive, he would have triumphed - he was all or nothing."

With his death, at 39, the myth of "Che" - the personification of rebellion - was born.

Born in the Argentine city of Rosario, Guevara travelled across Latin America in 1952 and 1953 and was shocked to see the economic disparity in the region. It convinced him violence was necessary to overturn Latin America's unjust social order.

Fidel called him an "artist of revolutionary warfare" in a speech during a three-day period of national mourning.