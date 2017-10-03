Nothing's changed: OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson, whose racially charged 1995 murder trial riveted the nation, said nothing much had changed after spending almost a decade in "nowhere USA".

The disgraced US football star was freed on parole after nine years behind bars for armed robbery. The 70-year-old left Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Centre just after midnight on Monday, prison spokesman Brooke Keast said. "I don't know where he was headed."

A video released by the Nevada Department of Corrections showed him leaving the facility and heading towards a car park wearing a long coat and baseball cap.

Hours later, he was tracked down by reporters as he sat in the back of a white SUV in Amargosa Valley, about 120km northwest of Las Vegas, just after 5.30am.

"Man, how in the.Have you all been.you all stalking me?" he said, according to the video obtained by the New York Post.