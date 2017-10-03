Nothing's changed: OJ Simpson
Out and about: Free after nine years, Simpson is cagey about where he plans to now live
OJ Simpson, whose racially charged 1995 murder trial riveted the nation, said nothing much had changed after spending almost a decade in "nowhere USA".
The disgraced US football star was freed on parole after nine years behind bars for armed robbery. The 70-year-old left Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Centre just after midnight on Monday, prison spokesman Brooke Keast said. "I don't know where he was headed."
A video released by the Nevada Department of Corrections showed him leaving the facility and heading towards a car park wearing a long coat and baseball cap.
Hours later, he was tracked down by reporters as he sat in the back of a white SUV in Amargosa Valley, about 120km northwest of Las Vegas, just after 5.30am.
"Man, how in the.Have you all been.you all stalking me?" he said, according to the video obtained by the New York Post.
Asked how it felt to be free, he said: "I'm in a car for the last five hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out? I've been in nowhere USA for the last nine years doing nothing. Nothing has changed in my life."
Asked where he was headed, he replied: "None of your business. God bless, take care guys," he said as the reporters left, adding: "Yeah, nothing's changed."
A Nevada parole official said Simpson planned to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.
State parole and probation Captain Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press that Simpson has one approved residential plan, and it doesn't include a move to Florida. Arruti said that could change in the future.
Simpson was granted parole at a hearing in July and his earliest release date was set for October 1. He was set free at eight minutes past midnight "to ensure public safety and avoid a possible incident", Keast said.
Simpson was famously found not guilty in 1995 of the grisly murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and a male friend, Ron Goldman, in a case that became known as the "trial of the century".
But the former football league running back was sent to prison in 2008 for his role in an armed robbery the previous year of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas resort.
Simpson claimed at his trial that he wanted to recover personal items from the dealers, an explanation that satisfied his parole board.
- The Daily Telegraph
