Three Indian students crushed by train while taking selfies

Three college students were killed by an express train Tuesday while taking photos of themselves on a track in India, the country with the world's worst record for selfie deaths.

The three were photographing themselves on a railway bridge when the train hit them in the town of Bidadi in the southern state of Karnataka, police said.

"We found their mutilated bodies on the track and investigations have been taken up," R S Bylanjaiah, a local railway police officer, told AFP.

He said the three had parked their motorbikes on the embankment below the 30-metre (100 foot) bridge before walking to its centre to take pictures.