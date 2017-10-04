Shots fired into gun lobby's heartland

In attacking a country music concert, the assailant in Las Vegas targeted one of the more conservative segments of US culture in which guns are often a topic of celebration.

Sunday evening's shooting, the deadliest in modern US history, struck a sold-out performance by country singer Jason Aldean whose songs have championed the values and grievances of working-class America.

Yet the stereotypical images of country are changing and Aldean is a musically fluid star with an openness to incorporating R&B and hip-hop influences.

Aldean was headlining the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip, which was launched in 2014.

Aldean has spoken to Middle America with songs such as Fly Over States, a tale of men flying first-class from New York to Los Angeles who can't understand the heartland.

On They Don't Know Aldean speaks of outsiders who drive past farmers but "ain't seen the blood, sweat and tears it took to live their dreams".