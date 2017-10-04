Shots fired into gun lobby's heartland
In attacking a country music concert, the assailant in Las Vegas targeted one of the more conservative segments of US culture in which guns are often a topic of celebration.
Sunday evening's shooting, the deadliest in modern US history, struck a sold-out performance by country singer Jason Aldean whose songs have championed the values and grievances of working-class America.
Yet the stereotypical images of country are changing and Aldean is a musically fluid star with an openness to incorporating R&B and hip-hop influences.
Aldean was headlining the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip, which was launched in 2014.
Aldean has spoken to Middle America with songs such as Fly Over States, a tale of men flying first-class from New York to Los Angeles who can't understand the heartland.
On They Don't Know Aldean speaks of outsiders who drive past farmers but "ain't seen the blood, sweat and tears it took to live their dreams".
Aldean last year told Rolling Stone Country that Donald Trump pulled off his election upset by speaking to the "everyday guy who is going to work and wanting a normal life for his family" but feels forgotten.
Surveys have found that more than 90% of country listeners are white, with the music most popular in the Deep South and Great Plains, though the Nashville-based industry takes pains to stress that it is making inroads with minorities.
A Nielsen study last year found that fans also skewed older, with the average person at a US country music show nearly 45 years old.
Since Trump's shock election victory, country stars have been among the few in the entertainment industry to offer the occasional kind word for the populist real estate mogul - though many artists, including Aldean, have preferred to avoid direct political commentary.
One frequent topic of country songs is guns - beloved in much of rural America where opposition runs deep to any bid to regulate arms.
At least one artist present said his views on guns were changed by the bloodbath, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 more.
Caleb Keeter, the guitarist for the Texas-based Josh Abbott Band, said he had been a longtime supporter of gun rights and that crew members with him had legal firearms - which proved useless as bullets rained down.
"We need gun control. RIGHT. NOW," Keeter tweeted. "My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realise it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it," he wrote.
Recent country paeans to gun culture include one by Justin Moore. On his 2011 album Outlaws Like Me which topped the country chart, he sings of growing up firing guns and laments: "Some people want to take them away / Why don't you go bust them boys that (are) sellin' crack."
Miranda Lambert, whose songs include Time to Get a Gun and Gunpowder and Lead, on Monday tweeted an image of a broken heart.
