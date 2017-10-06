World

Both pro and anti-Brexit lawmakers 'back ousting PM May'

06 October 2017 - 11:42 By Reuters
British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps said on Friday that both supporters and opponents of Brexit were among the 30 lawmakers who back a plot to topple British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Divisions over May's future burst into the open on Friday after her conference speech was ruined by a comedian, coughing fit and even letters falling off the slogans behind her on stage.

Shapps told BBC radio that there was a broad range of lawmakers urging May to step down.

"These are Remainers, they are Brexiteers. They would never automatically agree on a single candidate and this is not about promoting an individual," he said.

