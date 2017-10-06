Nobel baton passes from Dylan to Ishiguro

Both his first novel, A Pale View of Hills from 1982, and the subsequent one, An Artist of the Floating World from 1986, take place in Nagasaki a few years after World War 2.

"The themes Ishiguro is most associated with are already present here: memory, time and self-delusion," the academy said.

"This is particularly notable in his most renowned novel, The Remains of the Day," which was turned into a film with Anthony Hopkins acting as the duty-obsessed butler Stevens.

"Ishiguro's writings are marked by a carefully restrained mode of expression, independent of whatever events are taking place," it said.

In a 1989 interview with Bomb Magazine, Ishiguro said: "I tend to be attracted to pre-war and post-war settings because I'm interested in this business of values and ideals being tested, and people having to face up to the notion that their ideals weren't quite what they thought they were before the test came."

His more recent fiction contains elements of fantasy. With the

critically acclaimed dystopian work Never Let Me Go from 2005, Ishiguro introduced "a cold undercurrent" of science fiction into his work, the jury said.

Inspired by Fyodor Dostoyevsky and Marcel Proust, Ishiguro's characters often painfully come to terms with who they are without closure.

His latest novel, The Buried Giant from 2015, explores "in a moving manner, how memory relates to oblivion, history to the present, and fantasy to reality". In the book, an elderly couple go on a road trip through an archaic English landscape, hoping to reunite with their adult son, whom they have not seen for years.

Last year, the 18 members of the Swedish Academy stunned the world by awarding the honour to US rock legend Bob Dylan.

The Nobel comes with a prize sum of 9million kronor (R15-million).

Ishiguro will receive his prize at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

Ishiguro told the BBC winning the Nobel Prize was a "magnificent honour" and "flabbergastingly flattering".

"It's a magnificent honour, mainly because it means that I'm in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that's a terrific commendation.

"The world is in a very uncertain moment and I would hope all the Nobel prizes would be a force for something positive in the world as it is at the moment," he said.

"I'll be deeply moved if I could in some way be part of some sort of climate this year in contributing to some sort of positive atmosphere at a very uncertain time."