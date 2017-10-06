WATCH | Petrol attendant blasts smoking driver with fire extinguisher

If you've warned a driver repeatedly to put out his cigarette next to a fuel pump, what's the next logical step?

Grab a fire extinguisher and help him put it out.

While it's unclear where this incident happened, CCTV footage shows a man step out of the vehicle on the right and continue to puff away on his cigarette.

He appears to look off camera, possibly talking to the man in the red shirt who storms into view and heads directly to the fire extinguisher tucked away on the other side of the petrol pump.

After a brief struggle with the extinguisher, the man in red engulfs the errant smoker in a plume of white smoke.

All the while the man at the next petrol pump continues on as normal, acting as if there wasn't a huge scene going down just a few feet away.