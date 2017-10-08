Abe vows to tackle N. Korea threat ahead of Japan election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Sunday to impose "all possible pressure" on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes, promising to secure national security in a televised debate before a snap election.

Official campaigning begins Tuesday for the October 22 election in the world's third largest economy.

"Stepping up all possible pressure, we need to create a situation in which North Korea wants talks as it will change policy," Abe told the debate.

"We will protect our country under stable politics."

Abe is seeking a fresh term as tensions with North Korea rise, with Pyongyang in recent months conducting what it described as a hydrogen bomb test and firing two missiles over Japan.