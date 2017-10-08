World

Nate downgraded to tropical storm as it lashes US Gulf Coast

08 October 2017 - 12:46 By afp.com
Tourists walk down Bourbon Street as Hurricane Nate approaches the US Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. October 7, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Nate, which had lashed the US Gulf Coast as a fast-moving hurricane, was downgraded to a tropical storm early Sunday while moving inland, meteorologists said.

At 5:00 am (0900 GMT), the storm had top winds of 113 kilometres per hour and was moving north-northeast at 23 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Rapid weakening anticipated," the NHC said as the storm moved further inland over the southern states of Mississippi and Alabama.

