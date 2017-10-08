Turkey troops, Syria jihadists exchange fire on border

Turkish forces exchanged fire Sunday with jihadists from Al-Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate on the border of Idlib province, a monitor and eyewitnesses said, a day after Ankara announced an imminent operation there.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday that pro-Ankara rebels would lead a military campaign in the northwestern Syrian province against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist coalition.

On Sunday morning, HTS jihadists opened fire on Turkish forces removing part of a wall along the border between Turkey and Idlib province, eyewitnesses and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

"A group of HTS opened fire on the vehicle removing part of the wall, and the Turks returned fire and also shelled the area," one eyewitness on the border told AFP.

The Observatory reported "heavy exchanges of fire", and said the fighting was continuing, but that the incident did not appear to mark the start of the operation Erdogan described on Saturday.