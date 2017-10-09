Hollywood mogul Weinstein fired after sex harassment claims

Republicans have pounced on the scandal because Weinstein has been a major backer of Democratic candidates. Many Democratic lawmakers have since vowed to give their contributions from Weinstein to charity.

President Donald Trump, who said he had known Weinstein for a "very long time," said he was "not at all surprised" by the revelations.

Trump faced his own sex scandal last year when video emerged of him using lewd language to describe groping women.

Hollywood powerhouse fades

Many in the entertainment industry have spoken out in the wake of the allegations, expressing support for the alleged victims.

"The women who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe," actress and self-proclaimed feminist Lena Dunham said. "It's not fun or easy, it's brave."

Five of the company's nine all-male board members have resigned over the scandal. The remaining members are Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the share Weinstein owns in the company.

In a statement, Weinstein -- a staunch Democratic campaign fundraiser who backed Hillary Clinton in her presidential bid -- said he respected all women and was hoping for a second chance while acknowledging he had "work to do to earn it."

His lawyer Charles Harder, hired to prepare a lawsuit against the Times, said the newspaper's report "relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses."