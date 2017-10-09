World

Japanese airport dogged by runaway poodle

09 October 2017 - 11:27 By afp
File photo of a poodle.
File photo of a poodle.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A poodle's dash for freedom briefly shut down one runway at a major Japanese airport Monday, forcing its owner to come out and catch the canine, police said.

The fully-grown dog escaped at Tokyo's Haneda airport while cargo crews were loading its cage onto a Japan Airlines flight bound for Naha in Okinawa around 8:50 am, airport police said.

It appeared to enjoy its brief taste of freedom, dashing across a runway and sniffing around in grassy areas.

But officials had to close one of four runways for a total of six minutes, causing delays for 14 flights, said a police spokesman.

In the end the poodle's owner had to come out to catch the pet about 40 minutes later.

Most read

  1. Militants attack Congo bases in northeast, killing UN peacekeeper Africa
  2. UCT researcher goes out on a limb to deal with 'phantom' pain Sci-Tech
  3. Trapped child saved from collapsed mud hut South Africa
  4. Trump's popularity is slipping in rural America - poll World
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
X