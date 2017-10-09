Trapped in Syria's Raqa, civilians become human shields for IS

As fighters from the Islamic State group retreat into a shrinking part of Syria's Raqa, they are dragging along terrified civilians for cover against a ferocious US-backed onslaught.

Locals who managed to flee describe being herded into apartments in buildings used by jihadists as makeshift military bases, and serving as human shields for fighters as they collect water.

Civilians say the tactic -- used elsewhere by the group to slow its opponents -- is increasingly putting them in the cross hairs of US air power and allied fighters as they battle IS in densely populated districts near Raqa's centre.

Raqa resident Umm Alaa and her family were twice forced to provide cover to IS jihadists, she told AFP, hours after her escape from the city.

"Weeks ago, an Iraqi (IS) fighter came to our house in Al-Barid and told us it had become a military zone," she said, sitting on a plastic chair outside a mosque in Hawi al-Hawa, a western suburb of Raqa controlled by the US-backed force.

IS moved her with her husband, their son Alaa and two-year-old grandson Hassan into a nearby building and refused their pleas to return home.

Three days later, jihadists displaced them again, this time to a damaged building with other families in the battle-ravaged district of Al-Badu.