Trump's popularity is slipping in rural America - poll

Outside the Morgan County fair in McConnelsville, in a rural swath of Ohio that fervently backed US President Donald Trump in last year's election, ticket seller John Wilson quietly counts off a handful of disappointments with the man he helped elect.

The 70-year-old retired banker said he is unhappy with infighting and turnover in the White House. He does not like Trump's penchant for traveling to his personal golf resorts.

He wishes the president would do more to fix the healthcare system, and he worries that Trump might back down from his promise to force illegal immigrants out of the country.

"Every president makes mistakes," Wilson said. "But if you add one on top of one, on top of another one, on top of another, there's just a limit."

Trump, who inspired millions of supporters last year in places like Morgan County, has been losing his grip on rural America.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll, the Republican president's popularity is eroding in small towns and rural communities where 15 percent of the country's population lives.

The poll of more than 15,000 adults in "non-metro" areas shows that they are now as likely to disapprove of Trump as they are to approve of him.

In September, 47 percent of people in non-metro areas approved of Trump while 47 percent disapproved. That is down from Trump's first four weeks in office, when 55 percent said they approved of the president while 39 percent disapproved.