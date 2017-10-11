WATCH | Eminem unleashes rap attack on 'racist, orange' Trump

Eminem savaged Donald Trump as a racist and warned fans not to support the US president as the rap superstar appeared at the BET Hip Hop Awards broadcast Tuesday.

Eminem, the top-selling rapper of all time, made a rare and unexpected appearance in a recorded video aired during hip-hop's premier awards show.

With a hoodie over his head and visceral anger in his voice, Eminem rapped freestyle from inside a parking ramp as an entourage stood guard behind him.

Eminem in his profanity-laden salvo decried Trump as both incompetent and prejudiced, rapping: "Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for."

"We better give Obama props / 'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze / That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust," Eminem said in a likely reference to Trump's Twitter war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un.

Eminem, who is by far the most successful white rapper, ends the video by demanding that his fans forswear Trump.