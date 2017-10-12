World

WATCH | Gang rams police vehicle during high-speed car chase

12 October 2017 - 12:54 By TimesLIVE

Dashcam footage captured the moment a gang of criminals rammed a police vehicle in a desperate bid to escape during a high-speed chase in Birmingham, England.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the gang in the stolen Audi RS6 was fleeing the scene of a robbery at a pizza takeaway in June last year when the police vehicle gave chase. 

Shortly into the chase, the driver of the Audi stops and reverses into the police car. The police tryto stop the stolen vehicle with a "tactical contact technique", only to get rammed a second time. With the engine smoking, the first police vehicle is forced to drop out of the chase as two more police vehicles and a helicopter join the pursuit.

The gang does escape, after managing to ram a second police vehicle.

The "pizza" raiders were later caught. They were jailed after pleading guilty in September.

 

