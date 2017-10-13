World

Hurricane Ophelia moves east over Atlantic

13 October 2017 - 14:23 By afp.com
Satellite image of Hurricane Ophelia.
Satellite image of Hurricane Ophelia.
Image: National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Ophelia moved eastward over the mid-Atlantic Friday as a category two storm packing winds gusting at up to 105 miles (165 kilometres) per hour en route for the Azores.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said that as of 0300 GMT the eye of Ophelia was 670 miles southwest of the Azores and moving at a rate of seven miles an hour, but this pace is forecast to increase significantly.

The hurricane is expected to weaken somewhat Friday night but remain a hurricane for the next couple of days.

Ophelia is forecast to produce total rain accumulations of two to four inches over the southeastern Azores Saturday and Saturday night, the NHC said.

The rainfall could trigger flooding, it said.

Most read

  1. Six shockers from Esidimeni hearings South Africa
  2. New Zealand election comes down to manic Monday World
  3. Taiwan samurai sword attacker charged with attempted murder World
  4. 2‚270 police guns lost and stolen over past three years South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
12 Apostles Hotel forced to evacuate as Cape wildfire intensifies
X