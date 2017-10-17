World

Firefighters stage strike at UK nuclear processing site

17 October 2017 - 10:59 By Reuters
Sellafield's management was not available for immediate comment. File photo
Sellafield's management was not available for immediate comment. File photo
Image: Newscientist.com

Firefighters at Britain's Sellafield nuclear facility have started the first of two 12-and-a-half-hour strikes planned for this week in a protest over wages and work conditions, the GMB union said.

"Management have broken their promises to the firefighters and have failed to make a fair offer that would put an end to this dispute," a union representative said in a statement.

Firefighters will strike from 0600 GMT until 1830 GMT and do the same on Thursday.

Sellafield's management was not available for immediate comment. An automated message said the site was operating normally.

Sellafield is a nuclear waste processing and decommissioning site owned by Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. 

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Brother whose sister died in Duduzane Zuma crash speaks out South Africa
  2. Toddler's mother clings to hope after she was swept away by Durban flood South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe in leadership race Africa
  4. A tractor of goodwill for Zulu king South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X