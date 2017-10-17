Florida declares emergency over white supremacist event

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday in northern Florida ahead of a speech by white supremacist leader Richard Spencer, who was involved in a march in August that ended in violent clashes.

Spencer, a leader of the so-called "alt-right" movement, is due to give a speech Thursday at the University of Florida in Gainesville, a town of some 130,000.

Saying there was an "imminent" threat of a potential emergency as a result, Scott explained that the emergency declaration will ensure that security forces have all the necessary resources at their disposition.

"We live in a country where everyone has the right to voice their opinion, however, we have zero tolerance for violence and public safety is always our number one priority," Scott said, adding that local authorities had requested the extra help.

"This executive order is an additional step to ensure that the University of Florida and the entire community is prepared so everyone can stay safe."