Little trouble in big China

China's Communist Party opens its 19th National Congress on Wednesday, a twice-a-decade political meeting to reshuffle leadership positions.

The party has held 18 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since 1921. It has held absolute power since 1949.

This year 2287 delegates will descend on Beijing to pick members of the 205-person Central Committee. The committee will name the line-up of the country's anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

It will also select members for the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee - the country's highest leadership body comprising just seven people.

President Xi Jinping is expected to cruise to a second five-year term as general secretary of the party, like his two immediate predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

Xi will speak at the conclave to summarise achievements in the past five years and lay out the direction for the next five.