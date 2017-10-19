Catalonia, a Spanish economic heavyweight

Catalonia, which may be poised to declare independence from Spain, is one of the powerhouses of the Spanish economy, buoyed by industry, scientific research and tourism but burdened by debt.

- Economic clout -

Contributing 19 percent of Spain's GDP in 2016, Catalonia rivals Madrid as the richest region in the country.

It is fourth in terms of GDP per capita with 28,600 euros ($33,700), after Madrid, the northern Basque Country and neighbouring Navarra. GDP per capita in Spain overall is 24,000 euros.

Like in Madrid, unemployment is also lower than elsewhere: 13.2 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared with 17.2 percent nationally.

- Exports and big companies -

Catalonia is by far Spain's top exporting region. It accounted for a quarter of exports last year and in the first quarter of 2017.

The region attracted about 14 percent of Spain's foreign investment in 2015, behind Madrid, which received a huge 64 percent, but far ahead of all the other regions.

Over 800 companies have shifted their legal headquarters -- but not staff -- out of Catalonia because of the crisis, including Spain's third-largest bank CaixaBank, the lender Sabadell and energy giant Gas Natural.

- Major industrial player -

The food and agriculture, chemical and automotive sectors are pillars of Catalan industry, and the region is a big logistics hub.

The biggest industrial sector in terms of jobs and turnover is farming and food, buoyed by the meat business which exports a lot of pork.

In 2016, it was also Spain's second-biggest car producer. Nissan and Volkswagen, via its brand Seat, have factories there. Spain is the second-biggest vehicle maker in the EU, after Germany.

- Science and research -

Since the 1990s Catalonia has invested heavily in research, particularly in biosciences such as genetics, neurosciences and cell biology. The sector now represents seven percent of its GDP.

With many cutting-edge hospitals and research centres, including in the nuclear sector with a particle accelerator, the region says it is number one in Europe for pharmaceutical companies per capita.

Catalan universities are among the country's best: of the top five Spanish universities in the annual ranking compiled by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, three are Catalan -- Pompeu Fabra, the University of Barcelona and the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

- Top tourism destination -

With its capital Barcelona and Costa Brava beaches, Catalonia is the Spanish region that attracts the most foreign tourists.

More than 18 million visitors came last year, a quarter of all Spain's foreign tourists.

Its airport is Spain's second largest after Madrid, handling more than 44 million passengers last year.

But the Catalan tourism sector suffered a drop in activity during the first two weeks of October of around 15 percent because of the independence crisis, industry lobby group Exceltur said Tuesday.

Hotel reservations through the end of the year are down by around 20 percent, it added.

- Debt weakness -

Catalonia's debt represents 35.4 percent of GDP, which made it the third most indebted region in Spain in the second quarter of 2017 -- owing around 76.7 billion euros ($90.2 billion).

Ratings agencies have given it a low "speculative" grade, which means Catalonia struggles to borrow directly on financial markets, making it dependent on loans from the central government.

- Impact of independence -

Both pro- and anti-independence camps have vigorously debated the potential economic impact of splitting from the rest of Spain. They have presented starkly different figures, often based on different methodologies and hypotheses.

If Catalonia broke away, Spain's economy ministry claims the region would have to leave the European Union, its GDP would fall by more than a quarter and unemployment would double.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's has warned of a recession in Catalonia if the crisis drags on.

But some economists say the newly formed republic would stay in the EU, predicting its GDP would remain stable in the short term and rise seven percent in the long run.

Catalonia's government also says the region would no longer suffer from what it calls a "fiscal deficit", given that the region pays more in taxes to Madrid than it gets back.