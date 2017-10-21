Landslide buries up to 20 at Penang, Malaysia, construction site
21 October 2017 - 10:23
Rescue workers search for victims of a landslide at a construction site in Tanjung Bungah on the north of Penang on October 21, 2017. Two workers were found dead and 12 others were missing on October 21 after a landslide at a construction site on the popular Malaysian tourist island of Penang, officials said.
A landslide at a construction site has buried between 15 and 20 people in George Town, capital of the northwest Malaysian state of Penang, authorities said on Saturday.
The Penang fire and rescue department said in a statement that two people so far have been pulled from the landslide, which occurred at a building construction site.
Between 15 and 20 people were buried by the landslide, the fire department said, and rescue operations are underway.
Most people trapped are suspected to be foreign construction workers employed at the site, fire officials said.
