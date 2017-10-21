World

Several injured in Munich knife attack: police

21 October 2017 - 10:43 By AFP
A man
A man "injured several people with a knife" in the centre of Munich and "is still on the run", the local police said on their Twitter account. File photo
Image: Christof Stache / AFP

Several people were injured Saturday morning in the southern German city of Munich by a man wielding a knife who fled the scene, said police, adding possible motives were unknown.

A man "injured several people with a knife" in the centre of Munich and "is still on the run", the local police said on their Twitter account.

"We are searching for the perpetrator of the attack with all available police", said the statement, which added that for the moment the possible motives for the attack remained unknown.

According to the online edition of the daily Bild, none of the victims suffered life threatening injuries.  

