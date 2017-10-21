World

Spain to suspend Catalonia's government, call elections

21 October 2017 - 14:31 By AFP
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool

Spain's government said Saturday that it will move to suspend Catalonia's separatist government and call fresh elections in the region in a bid to stop its leaders from declaring independence.

Speaking after an emergency cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, said his government had no choice after Catalonia's separatist government acted in a way that was "unilateral, contrary to the law and seeking confrontation" in holding a banned independence referendum.

