Polls open in snap Japanese election

22 October 2017 - 09:23 By AFP
The leader of Japan's conservative Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe. File photo.
Image: TORU HANAI/REUTERS

Polls opened Sunday in Japan for a snap election, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's conservatives expected to cruise to a comfortable majority after a campaign dominated by North Korea and the economy.

Around 100 million people are eligible to vote in the election in the world's third-largest economy and voters braved typhoon conditions to head to the polls.

