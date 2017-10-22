Polls open in snap Japanese election
22 October 2017 - 09:23
Polls opened Sunday in Japan for a snap election, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's conservatives expected to cruise to a comfortable majority after a campaign dominated by North Korea and the economy.
Around 100 million people are eligible to vote in the election in the world's third-largest economy and voters braved typhoon conditions to head to the polls.
