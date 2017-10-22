World

WHO reverses Mugabe goodwill ambassador appointment

22 October 2017
The head of the World Health Organisation on Sunday reversed his decision to name Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe a goodwill ambassador, saying it was in the "best interests" of the UN agency.

"Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of HE President Robert Mugabe as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for (non-communicable diseases) in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

