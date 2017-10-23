Hair-choppers trigger panic in Kashmir

A wave of panic has swept Indian-administered Kashmir after more than 100 women said they were victims of attackers who chopped off their hair.

Vigilantes killed a 70-year-old man when the alleged incidents started a month ago and there are almost daily reports of groups attacking suspected so-called "braid-choppers".

Authorities have avoided confirming the accounts of women from across the Himalayan region, which bears deep mental scars from a decades-old uprising against Indian rule.

Groups armed with iron rods and knives patrol the capital Srinagar and other towns after dark looking for suspects.

Five people were wounded on Wednesday when Indian soldiers opened fire on a stone-throwing crowd who thought troops were protecting a braid-chopper.

On Friday police said they rescued a "mentally challenged" man accused by a mob that was trying to set him ablaze and run him over with a tractor. At least a dozen police and soldiers have been beaten up.

Police initially said the hair-chopping was self-inflicted. Now they are offering a 600,000 rupee (R125,748) reward for information leading to the capture of suspects.