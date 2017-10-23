World

Hair-choppers trigger panic in Kashmir

23 October 2017 - 06:56 By AFP
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A wave of panic has swept Indian-administered Kashmir after more than 100 women said they were victims of attackers who chopped off their hair.

Vigilantes killed a 70-year-old man when the alleged incidents started a month ago and there are almost daily reports of groups attacking suspected so-called "braid-choppers".

Authorities have avoided confirming the accounts of women from across the Himalayan region, which bears deep mental scars from a decades-old uprising against Indian rule.

Groups armed with iron rods and knives patrol the capital Srinagar and other towns after dark looking for suspects.

Five people were wounded on Wednesday when Indian soldiers opened fire on a stone-throwing crowd who thought troops were protecting a braid-chopper.

On Friday police said they rescued a "mentally challenged" man accused by a mob that was trying to set him ablaze and run him over with a tractor. At least a dozen police and soldiers have been beaten up.

Police initially said the hair-chopping was self-inflicted. Now they are offering a 600,000 rupee (R125,748) reward for information leading to the capture of suspects. 

Most read

  1. School governing bodies outraged over plan to strip them of powers South Africa
  2. IDC sweats R250m Gupta loan South Africa
  3. Data leakers dodge jail, R10m fine South Africa
  4. Five-month battle with IS ends in Philippine city: defence chiefs World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
I am Abraham. This is my life as a street clown
X