World

Teenager's axe rampage wounds several in Switzerland

23 October 2017 - 09:23 By AFP
Several people were wounded in the initial attack before the assailant
Several people were wounded in the initial attack before the assailant "escaped with a stolen car", police spokesman Krusi Hanspeter said in a statement.
Image: wikimedia

A teenager armed with an axe injured several people in a rampage in Switzerland on Sunday before being shot and arrested, police said, describing the incident as unrelated to terrorism.

Police in the canton of St. Gallen said the 17-year-old Latvian national carried out the attack at the post office in the northeast town of Flums.

Several people were wounded in the initial attack before the assailant "escaped with a stolen car", police spokesman Krusi Hanspeter said in a statement.

The attacker later injured another person at a gas station where he was shot by police and apprehended, Hanspeter said.

"At this stage, there is no evidence of a link to terrorism", he added, noting that police were continuing to gather information about the assailant.

Police said the severity of the injuries suffered by the victims was not immediately clear.

According to the Blick news site, police later raided a house in the area as part of the investigation.

Most read

  1. School governing bodies outraged over plan to strip them of powers South Africa
  2. IDC sweats R250m Gupta loan South Africa
  3. Data leakers dodge jail, R10m fine South Africa
  4. Five-month battle with IS ends in Philippine city: defence chiefs World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
I am Abraham. This is my life as a street clown
X