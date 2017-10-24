'Jaws' terror as massive great white attacks teen

A 15-year-old girl in Australia was thrown off her kayak by a 4.5m shark which then hunted her in "spine-chilling" scenes likened to those in Jaws.

Sarah Williams was tossed into the air when a shark hit her kayak. She was paddling next to her family in the state of South Australia. As the predator repeatedly circled and hit the kayak, she was hauled onto a boat by her brother, who lifted her over the deadly great white shark.

The teenager escaped with minor injuries, saying the attack was "everything you picture in the Jaws movie".

"I saw it when I was in the water with it," she told Channel Nine. "I saw what it was and I saw its fin."

Chris Williams, her father, said the shark was "ferocious" and should be hunted and killed. "Sarah had been thrown into the air and had just come back down and this shark just rolled and all I saw was the dark side and the white belly and huge fins and just white water everywhere," he told ABC Radio. "It was going to eat her .The difference between my daughter being alive and not being with me today is 10 seconds.

"To hear the spine-chilling screams from your daughter is just indescribable."

Adrienne Clarke, the teenager's mother, said the shark continued to attack the family's small motor boat after Sarah was pulled into it.

"The shark followed the kayak while it was roped to our motorised boat for about 10 minutes trying to come back at it, but eventually gave up," she told ABC News.

"My son, who was in the motorised boat, said it was the same length as the kayak. The worst thing is that she has lost her phone and her sound system, but she's gone home with both of her legs."