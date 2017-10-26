World

Taiwan president calls for breakthrough in cross-straits relations

26 October 2017 - 08:39 By Reuters
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwan and China need to drop historical baggage to seek a breakthrough in cross-straits relations, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in her first public comments since China's ruling Communist Party unveiled a new leadership line-up.

Relations nose-dived after Tsai, who leads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, took office last year, with China suspecting that she wants to push for the island's formal independence, a red line for Beijing.

Beijing has suspended a regular dialogue mechanism with Taipei established under Taiwan's previous, China-friendly government, and there has been a dramatic fall in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan under Tsai's administration.

"Right now is a turning point for change. I once again call on leaders of both sides to ... seek a breakthrough in cross-straits relations and to benefit the long-term welfare of people on both sides and to forever eliminate hostilities and conflict," Tsai told a cross-straits forum.

While acknowledging the changes in China's leadership announced on Wednesday, Tsia did not comment specifically on the composition of Xi's core team.

But, she reiterated that while the island's goodwill towards China would not change, Taipei would not submit to pressure.

Chinese President Xi Jinping drew strong applause at the start of the Communist Party Congress last week when he said that any attempt to separate Taiwan from China would be thwarted.

Taipei's Mainland Affairs Council delivered a swift response, saying it was "absolutely" the right of Taiwan’s 23 million people to decide their future.

China regards self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as a wayward territory, to be brought under Beijing’s rule by force if necessary. 

READ MORE

President Xi says China loves peace but won't compromise on sovereignty

China loves peace but will never compromise on defending its sovereignty, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday while marking 90 years since the ...
News
2 months ago

China's Xi affirms goal of unification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping re-affirmed China's desire to bring Taiwan under its control in a meeting Monday in Beijing with the honorary head of the ...
News
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Outrage over reports that domestic worker was raped and forced to engage in ... News
  2. Turkey to detain 121 ex-foreign ministry staff over Gulen links World
  3. Burning barricades mark start of Kenya election re-run Africa
  4. Final trove of documents to offer new details on JFK assassination World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Going up: Adventurer grabs 100 balloons to soar over SA
The future looks bleak: Gigaba's budget speech in a nutshell
X