World

Turkey to detain 121 ex-foreign ministry staff over Gulen links

26 October 2017 - 09:22 By Reuters
Police vehicles are parked outside the Justice Palace.
Police vehicles are parked outside the Justice Palace.
Image: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish police began an operation to detain 121 former foreign ministry staff across the country on Thursday over their alleged links to the US-based cleric who Ankara says orchestrated last year's attempted coup, state-run Anadolu agency said.

It said the ministry personnel were previously dismissed over suspected ties to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. He has denied involvement in the failed putsch in July 2016.

Counter-terrorism police squads began simultaneous raids in 30 provinces to capture the suspects, some of whom were believed to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app which the government says was used by Gulen's network, Anadolu reported.

Under a crackdown since the coup, more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over alleged links to Gulen, while 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the military, public and private sectors.

The government dismisses rights groups' concerns about the crackdown, saying only such a purge could neutralise the threat represented by Gulen's network, which it says infiltrated institutions such as the judiciary, army and schools. 

READ MORE

Turkey orders detention of 35 people, including journalists

Turkey orders detention of 35 people, including journalists, in latest crackdown
News
2 months ago

Turkey 'frees opposition journalist pending trial'

A Turkish court has ordered the release pending trial of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet's online editor, who was arrested last month on ...
News
4 months ago

Almost 150 go on trial over Turkey coup bridge massacre

Almost 150 former Turkish military personnel go on trial Monday over clashes on an Istanbul bridge during last year's failed coup that claimed dozens ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Outrage over reports that domestic worker was raped and forced to engage in ... News
  2. Turkey to detain 121 ex-foreign ministry staff over Gulen links World
  3. Burning barricades mark start of Kenya election re-run Africa
  4. Final trove of documents to offer new details on JFK assassination World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Going up: Adventurer grabs 100 balloons to soar over SA
The future looks bleak: Gigaba's budget speech in a nutshell
X