World

Thousands of independence supporters in Barcelona celebrate

27 October 2017 - 18:18 By afp
People react as the Catalan regional parliament voted to declare independence from Spain in Barcelona, October 27, 2017.
People react as the Catalan regional parliament voted to declare independence from Spain in Barcelona, October 27, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Tens of thousands of independence supporters massed near the Catalan parliament cheered with joy Friday after majority separatist lawmakers voted to declare independence from Spain and proclaim a republic.

Watching proceedings in parliament on two large screens, they clapped and shouted "independence" in Catalan before singing the regional hymn, many raising their fists.

Some celebrated by drinking Cava, a sparkling wine produced in Catalonia, and hugged each other.

"It has cost us so much to get here," 38-year-old social worker Judith Rodriguez told AFP in the crowd, with tears in her eyes.

"I am very emotional about finally moving forward, to be able to build a republic, a new country, from scratch," added Rodriguez, who wore a t-shirt with the slogan "fem pais" or "let's build a country".

How will Spain seize Catalan powers?

Spain's Senate is due Friday to approve drastic measures allowing the central government to seize direct control of Catalonia as it tries to stop ...
News
13 hours ago

The independence declaration is not recognised by Madrid, which soon after the parliamentary vote was given the go-ahead by Spain's Senate to impose direct rule on Catalonia to stop its drive to separate from Spain.

Reacting after the vote, EU President Donald Tusk said that Madrid "remains our only interlocutor", but nevertheless urged the Spanish government to go easy with its planned temporary takeover of the semi-autonomous region.

"I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force," he tweeted.

Rodriguez's partner Jose Ligero, a 43-year-old property manager, said the international community did not understand what was happening in Catalonia.

"I understand that the path we are on is not well regarded in other parts of the world, but we did not have a choice, this was not achieved by politicians, it was done by the street," he said.

Two influential grassroots independence groups, the Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, had urged its followers to gather outside the parliament during the vote.

Most read

  1. Environment MEC ordered to reverse disputed R100m wildlife donation South Africa
  2. Demands for safety at Western Cape schools intensifies South Africa
  3. Masutha welcomes sentence of coffin case farmworkers South Africa
  4. Brace for hail‚ downpours in Gauteng South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X