Thousands of independence supporters in Barcelona celebrate

Tens of thousands of independence supporters massed near the Catalan parliament cheered with joy Friday after majority separatist lawmakers voted to declare independence from Spain and proclaim a republic.

Watching proceedings in parliament on two large screens, they clapped and shouted "independence" in Catalan before singing the regional hymn, many raising their fists.

Some celebrated by drinking Cava, a sparkling wine produced in Catalonia, and hugged each other.

"It has cost us so much to get here," 38-year-old social worker Judith Rodriguez told AFP in the crowd, with tears in her eyes.

"I am very emotional about finally moving forward, to be able to build a republic, a new country, from scratch," added Rodriguez, who wore a t-shirt with the slogan "fem pais" or "let's build a country".