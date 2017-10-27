WATCH | Boy, 10, leads police in high-speed chase after stealing car

A 10-year-old boy allegedly stole a family member's car and took police on a high-speed car chase because he was 'bored'.

According to Cleveland.com, the boy stole his mother's boyfriends car before school. The boy's mother jumped in her car to follow him, calling 911 for help.

A state patrol vehicle picked up the chase, but when the police officer gestured for the boy to pull over he just shook his head and sped up.

An hour later, police were finally able to box in the vehicle, ending the chase.

It was reportedly the second time the boy had taken a family member's car for a joyride.