World

WATCH | Boy, 10, leads police in high-speed chase after stealing car

27 October 2017 - 11:07 By TimesLIVE

A 10-year-old boy allegedly stole a family member's car and took police on a high-speed car chase because he was 'bored'.

According to Cleveland.com, the boy stole his mother's boyfriends car before school. The boy's mother jumped in her car to follow him, calling 911 for help.

A state patrol vehicle picked up the chase, but when the police officer gestured for the boy to pull over he just shook his head and sped up.

An hour later, police were finally able to box in the vehicle, ending the chase.

It was reportedly the second time the boy had taken a family member's car for a joyride.

MORE

WATCH | Gang rams police vehicle during high-speed car chase

Dashcam footage captured the moment a gang of criminals rammed a police vehicle in a desperate bid to escape during a high-speed chase in Birmingham, ...
News
14 days ago

WATCH | Lion bites car tyre causing it to explode

A lion got the fright of its life when the tyre it was chewing on exploded.
News
15 days ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit security use armoured van as a weapon

A cash-in-transit security team turned their armoured vehicle into a weapon by ramming it into the getaway car of fleeing armed robbers.
News
16 days ago

WATCH | Armed hijackers drag woman from car at security boom

Police are still looking for four occupants of a grey Audi after they hijacked a woman at the entrance of her gated community in Bedfordview on ...
News
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Teenage girls step in to stop child marriages in West Africa Africa
  2. Judge accuses coffin assault pair of ‘appalling and dehumanising’ crimes South Africa
  3. Dinosaur used colour to confuse predators: study News
  4. WATCH | Boy, 10, leads police in high-speed chase after stealing car World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X