'Independent' Catalonia braces for pro-unity rally

Pro-unity protesters will gather in Catalonia's capital Barcelona Sunday, two days after lawmakers voted to split the wealthy region from Spain, plunging the country into an unprecedented political crisis.

As Madrid moved to quash the independence bid, secessionist leader Carles Puigdemont was defiant Saturday, calling for "democratic opposition" to the central government's seizure of regional power.

Puigdemont accused Madrid of trampling on the will of independence-seeking Catalans with the first curtailment of regional autonomy since Francisco Franco's brutal 1939-75 dictatorship.

Spain is on a knife edge as it grapples with its worst constitutional crisis in decades, triggered by an unlawful Catalan independence referendum on October 1 that was shunned by many and marred by police violence.

Throwing down the gauntlet Friday, Catalan lawmakers passed a motion, by 70 votes out of 135 in the secessionist-majority regional parliament, to declare the region of 7.5 million people independent from Spain.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy responded by deposing the regional government, dissolving its parliament, imposing direct rule and calling December 21 elections to replace them.

Rajoy's intervention was "contrary to the will expressed by the citizens of our country," Puigdemont said in a statement that he signed as "President of the Generalitat (government) of Catalonia".