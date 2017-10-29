Johannesburg gripped by copper cable warfare

Tunnels coursing through the bowels of the earth under the city of Johannesburg contain precious treasure - copper cables that are being stripped out and smuggled as far away as Asia.

As in many other parts of the world, copper cable theft is not new in South Africa, but lately it has reached an unprecedented scale.

A recent brazen theft knocked out power and plunged the central business district of Johannesburg, the economic hub, into darkness, largely paralysing business for 10 straight days.

It is estimated that nearly half of the power outages in the city are caused by cable theft.

"In 2004, about four percent of all outages were due to cable theft, and now it is 40 (percent)," said Louis Pieterse, a director of the City Power utility company.

Last month's raid saw 32 kilometres of cables being ripped out, stolen or damaged, leaving the city with a 45-million-rand ($3.2- million, 2.7-million-euro) bill in repairs.

The damage was so severe that it took two-and-half days before technicians could safely navigate down the hot and smoky underground tunnels.

Dangerous

The burglary tactics are shockingly dangerous. Thieves set fire to a portion of the cables, triggering a short circuit which trips the power and allows them to tear the rest down and cart it away.

Cables thieves work for "sophisticated gangs" and "mafias", according to metal expert Rens Bindeman.

They have organised themselves into networks of metal spotters, cutters, transporters and even run an informal "training centre" near Johannesburg.

While stolen copper was traditionally sold to scrap metal dealers for recycling, now the gangs also operate from remote farms, equipped with copper-melting plants.

The cables are melted into ingots before they are shipped for export, making it virtually impossible for authorities to differentiate them from legitimately mined and processed copper.